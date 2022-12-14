St-Juste (ankle) logged a limited practice Wednesday, Sam Fortier of The Washington Post reports.
St-Juste has been out since Week 11 against the Texans, putting him out for each of the team's last two games proceeding their Week 14 bye. His potential return Sunday against the Giants would be good news for the team's secondary.
