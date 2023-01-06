St-Juste (ankle) has been ruled out for Week 18 versus the Cowboys, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

St-Juste will miss a second consecutive contest to end the season while he nurses an ankle injury Sunday. The cornerback will finish the 2022 campaign with 42 tackles, including two sacks, while deflecting seven passes and forcing a fumble over 12 games. With St-Juste unavailable against Dallas, Rachad Wildgoose will likely step into a more significant role for a second straight week.