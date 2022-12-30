St-Juste (ankle) is questionable to play in Week 17 against the Browns, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

St-Juste went down with an ankle injury in Week 16 versus the 49ers and it has continued to plague him this week in practice. If the cornerback is unable to play Sunday, Rachad Wildgoose could step into a more significant role in the secondary against Cleveland.