St-Juste exited Saturday's game in San Francisco due to an ankle injury.
After missing the Commanders' last three contests due to a right ankle sprain, St-Juste may have aggravated the issue on the 49ers' first play from scrimmage, when he tackled Brandon Aiyuk at the end of a nine-yard catch. If he's unable to return, St-Juste's next chance to suit up will be Sunday, Jan. 1 against the Browns.
