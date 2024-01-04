St-Juste (concussion) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.

There's still no word on whether the 26-year-old cornerback has passed concussion protocol, but he was able to practice in full Thursday after recording a limited session Wednesday. St-Juste missed the Commanders' Week 17 loss to the 49ers and unless he's able to officially clear protocol by Friday, he could very well carry an injury designation into Week 18.