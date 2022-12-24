St-Juste (ankle) has been deemed active ahead of Saturday's contest against the 49ers.
St-Juste will officially return after missing the Commanders' last three games with an ankle injury. The 25-year-old cornerback has logged 38 stops, one sack and seven passes defended over 11 games this season, and he should step back into a starting role opposite Kendall Fuller.
