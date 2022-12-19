St-Juste (ankle) has been ruled inactive for Sunday's game against the Giants.
St-Juste will miss his third game in a row despite coming off a bye Week 14. The second-year cornerback had emerged into an every-down role before suffering an ankle sprain Week 11, and his next chance to return will come Saturday versus San Francisco. With St-Juste out, expect Bobby McCain, Christian Holmes and Rachad Wildgoose to continue stepping up into bigger roles.
More News
-
Commanders' Benjamin St-Juste: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Commanders' Benjamin St-Juste: Returns to practice•
-
Commanders' Benjamin St-Juste: Missing another contest•
-
Commanders' Benjamin St-Juste: Remains sidelined•
-
Commanders' Benjamin St-Juste: Missing first game of the year•
-
Commanders' Benjamin St-Juste: Questionable to return Sunday•