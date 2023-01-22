McCain appeared in 17 games (16 starts) during the 2022 season and recorded 76 tackles (54 solo).
McCain switched positions from free safety to cornerback midway through the season following an injury to Benjamin St-Juste (ankle). While the 29-year-old didn't lead Washington in any statistical category, McCain finished top five in tackles and played 93 percent of the Commanders' snaps. With one year remaining on his contract, it remains to be seen what position the 2015 fifth-round pick will play as Darrick Forrest seemingly locked himself into the starting free safety job.
More News
-
Commanders' Bobby McCain: Leads Washington with 11 stops•
-
Commanders' Bobby McCain: Eight stops in loss•
-
Commanders' Bobby McCain: Team-leading tackler Sunday•
-
Commanders' Bobby McCain: Sticks with Washington•
-
Football Team's Bobby McCain: Impressive Washington debut•
-
Football Team's Bobby McCain: Lands in Washington•