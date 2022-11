McCain recorded eight tackles (six solo) and a pass defended during Sunday's 17-16 win against the Colts.

McCain notched a season high in tackles while playing all but one of the Commanders' defensive snaps. The veteran free safety has totaled 35 stops (23 solo) and three passes defended over eight games in 2022, and he should have a chance to set a new single-season career high in tackles barring any injuries moving forward.