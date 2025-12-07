Commanders' Bobby Wagner: Cleared to play vs. Minnesota
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wagner (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Vikings.
Wagner worked through a knee injury during Week 14 prep, but he's been cleared to play after going through pregame warmups. The veteran linebacker has accumulated 115 tackles (56 solo), including 2.0 sacks, and three pass defenses (two interceptions) through 12 regular-season games, 11 of which he played every single defensive snap.
