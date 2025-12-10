Commanders' Bobby Wagner: Doesn't practice to begin Week 15
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wagner (knee) was a non-participant at practice Wednesday.
Wagner has been managing a knee injury since last week. He logged a DNP/DNP/LP practice progression during Week 14 prep but was ultimately able to play Sunday versus Minnesota and had another big game with 16 tackles. Unless Wagner suffered a setback in that contest, he seems likely to suit up this Sunday versus the Giants, though his participation level Thursday and Friday should shed more light on his status.
More News
-
Commanders' Bobby Wagner: Makes 16 stops in loss•
-
Commanders' Bobby Wagner: Cleared to play vs. Minnesota•
-
Commanders' Bobby Wagner: Questionable after limited session•
-
Commanders' Bobby Wagner: Questionable for Week 14•
-
Commanders' Bobby Wagner: Logs another DNP•
-
Commanders' Bobby Wagner: Doesn't practice Wednesday•