Wagner (knee) was a non-participant at practice Wednesday.

Wagner has been managing a knee injury since last week. He logged a DNP/DNP/LP practice progression during Week 14 prep but was ultimately able to play Sunday versus Minnesota and had another big game with 16 tackles. Unless Wagner suffered a setback in that contest, he seems likely to suit up this Sunday versus the Giants, though his participation level Thursday and Friday should shed more light on his status.