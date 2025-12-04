Commanders' Bobby Wagner: Doesn't practice Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wagner (knee) didn't participate in Washington's practice Wednesday.
Wagner popped up on the injury report Wednesday, though it's currently unclear when he hurt his knee. The 35-year-old's availability in practice Thursday and Friday will provide more clarity towards his status for Sunday's game against the Vikings.
More News
-
Commanders' Bobby Wagner: Picks off pass in overtime loss•
-
Commanders' Bobby Wagner: Leads team in tackles again Sunday•
-
Commanders' Bobby Wagner: Paces team in tackles in loss•
-
Commanders' Bobby Wagner: Seven stops in loss•
-
Commanders' Bobby Wagner: Gets first interception of year•
-
Commanders' Bobby Wagner: Eight stops in loss•