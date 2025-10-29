Wagner recorded 10 tackles (seven solo) and an interception during Monday's 28-7 loss at Kansas City.

There weren't too many causes for celebration for the Commanders in Week 8, but Wagner certainly provided one when he came down with a pass tipped up by Travis Kelce early in the second quarter, recording his first interception since 2022. He is second in the league only to Miami's Jordyn Brooks in total tackles going into a Week 9 matchup versus the Seahawks.