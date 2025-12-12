default-cbs-image
Wagner (knee) doesn't have an injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Giants.

Wagner did not participate in practice Wednesday or Thursday before returning as a full participant in Friday's session. The veteran is set to suit up as the defensive leader for Sunday's game. The starting middle linebacker has not missed a game this season, and has played 100 percent of defensive snaps in all but one contest (90 percent), a trend that will likely continue through Week 15.

