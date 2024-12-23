Wagner recorded nine total tackles (eight solo) and one pass defended in Sunday's 36-33 win over the Eagles.

The veteran linebacker leads the Commanders' defense in total tackles (118) and forced fumbles (one), while ranking third in tackles for loss (eight) through 15 games this season. Wagner has posted 100-plus total tackles in all 13 of his years in the NFL, and he's expected to remain the Commanders' defensive leader as the Falcons travel to Washington in Week 17.