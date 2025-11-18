Wagner logged eight tackles (four solo) and a defensed pass Sunday in a Week 11 overtime loss to Miami.

Wagner continues to provide steady output as a tackler, as he's recorded at least seven stops in all 11 of Washington's games so far this year. He has slowed down from a torrid season-opening pace, though -- Wagner has finished with single-digit tackles in five of his past six contests after reaching the double-digit mark in each of the first five weeks of the campaign. That's nitpicking his big-time production, though, as the veteran linebacker ranks second in the NFL with 107 stops through 11 weeks.