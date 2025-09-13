Wagner tallied 11 tackles (three solo) during the Commanders' 27-18 loss to the Packers on Thursday.

It's the second straight game in which Wagner has logged at least 10 total tackles, and his efforts Thursday brought his total for the season up to 21. The veteran linebacker has registered at least 100 total tackles in all 14 seasons he's played in since being selected by the Seahawks in the second round of the 2012 NFL Draft, and he is on track to extend that streak to 15 seasons.