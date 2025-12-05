Wagner (knee) did not practice Thursday.

It's the second straight DNP to begin Week 14 prep for Wagner, so there's some concern about his ability to suit up Sunday against Minnesota. Still, Wagner could improve his outlook for that contest considerably if he's able to return to practice Friday. Wagner has played every defensive snap in all but one of Washington's games to date and has the fourth-most total tackles in the NFL, so it would be a big blow to the Commanders' defense if he ends up having to sit out against the Vikings.