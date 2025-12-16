Wagner registered seven tackles (six solo) during the Commanders' 29-21 win over the Giants on Sunday.

Wagner was able to shake off a knee injury to play in Sunday's NFC East showdown, and it didn't appear to bother him as he was able to play every single defensive snap while finishing second on the Commanders in tackles behind Quan Martin (nine). Wagner has tallied at least seven stops in all 14 regular-season games, 13 of which he played every single defensive snap. The veteran linebacker is up to 137 tackles on the year, which is fifth most in the NFL.