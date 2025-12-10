Wagner posted 16 tackles (six solo) and 1.0 sacks in Sunday's 31-0 loss to the Vikings.

The Commanders' defense struggled as a whole, but Wagner put together an outstanding fantasy day, nonetheless. The 35-year-old linebacker has produced double-digit tackles in seven of 13 games this season, and he ranks third in the league with 131 total stops. Wagner will continue to be a premier IDP option heading into fantasy playoffs.