Wagner recorded nine total tackles (six solo) in Sunday's 44-22 loss to the Lions.

Wagner was able to pace the team in tackles once again in Week 10, reaching at least nine stops for the eighth time this season. The 35-year-old is now just one tackle short of posting his 14th consecutive campaign with 100-plus tackles. Wagner is up to 99 total tackles (49 solo), including 2.0 sacks, while also adding an interception over 10 contests this year.