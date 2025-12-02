Commanders' Bobby Wagner: Picks off pass in overtime loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wagner finished Sunday's overtime loss to Denver with eight tackles (three solo) and an interception.
Wagner paced Washington in stops in the loss, and he's now recorded at least seven tackles in all 12 of the team's contests this season. The veteran linebacker also notched his second pickoff of the campaign when he intercepted Bo Nix on the third play of the fourth quarter. Wagner has shown no signs of slowing down in his 14th NFL season, recording 115 tackles (including 2.0 sacks) and three defensed passes (including the pair of picks).
