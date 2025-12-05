Wagner (knee) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Vikings, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

Wagner opened the Commanders' week of practice with consecutive DNPs after likely sustaining a knee injury in the Week 13 loss to the Broncos. The 35-year-old has been integral part of the Commanders' defense, recording 115 total tackles (fourth-most in the NFL), including 2.0 sacks, and three passes defensed, with two interceptions, across 12 appearances this season. If he's forced to miss his first game of the year in Week 14, expect Jordan Magee to have a larger role in Washington's linebacker corps.