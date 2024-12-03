Wagner logged five tackles (four solo) in Washington's win over the Titans on Sunday.
Wagner had his lowest tackle total of the season but still managed to surpass 100 tackles on the year. The 2012 second-round pick has now recorded at least 100 tackles in all 13 seasons of his career.
