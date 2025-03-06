The Commanders and Wagner agreed to a one-year contract Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

After spending 11 of the first 12 seasons of his career in the NFC West (11 in Seattle, one with the Rams), Wagner didn't miss a beat in Washington in 2024 while working with a familiar face in coach Dan Quinn, who was the Seahawks' defensive coordinator in 2013 and 2014. In 20 games between the regular season and playoffs for the Commanders, Wagner racked up 157 tackles, including 2.5 sacks, four pass defenses, three fumble recoveries and one forced fumble. His new deal has $8 million in guarantees with a maximum value of $9.5 million.