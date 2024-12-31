Wagner recorded six total tackles and a pass defensed in Sunday's 30-24 overtime win against the Falcons.

Wagner remained busy in Week 17, producing at least six tackles for the 14th time in 2024. The linebacker has now played 100 percent of the team's defensive snaps in six consecutive games and he's compiled 124 total tackles (71 solo), including 2.0 sacks, while also adding a forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and three paseses defensed over 16 contests this season.