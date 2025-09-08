Commanders' Bobby Wagner: Tallies 10 stops Week 1
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wagner registered 10 tackles (five solo) in Sunday's 21-6 Week 1 victory versus the Giants.
Wagner led Washington with 10 tackles, one of which went for a loss. The veteran linebacker also had 10 stops in Week 1 last year and finished with 132 total tackles over 17 regular-season contests. Wagner has never recorded fewer than 104 stops in any season over his 13-plus year NFL career.
