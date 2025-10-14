Wagner logged nine tackles (four solo) during the Commanders' 25-24 loss to the Bears on Monday.

Wagner played every single snap and led the Commanders in tackles, one of which resulted in a loss. He's recorded at least nine tackles in each of the first six games of the regular season, and his 65 stops is second most in the NFL behind Jordyn Brooks (66). Wagner is well on track to extend his streak of 100-plus tackles to 14 seasons.