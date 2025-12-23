default-cbs-image
Coleman (shin) was deemed a full participant in Monday's practice walkthrough.

Coleman left late in Saturday's loss to Philadelphia due to a shin injury, but his designation of 'full' Monday suggests he's not going to miss additional time. He could be needed to start at left tackle against the Cowboys on Thursday, as Laremy Tunsil missed Week 16 due to an oblique issue and was deemed a DNP in the walkthrough Monday.

