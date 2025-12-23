Commanders' Brandon Coleman: Appears to be past shin issue
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Coleman (shin) was deemed a full participant in Monday's practice walkthrough.
Coleman left late in Saturday's loss to Philadelphia due to a shin injury, but his designation of 'full' Monday suggests he's not going to miss additional time. He could be needed to start at left tackle against the Cowboys on Thursday, as Laremy Tunsil missed Week 16 due to an oblique issue and was deemed a DNP in the walkthrough Monday.
More News
-
Commanders' Brandon Coleman: Exits with shin injury•
-
Commanders' Brandon Coleman: Back in action•
-
Commanders' Brandon Coleman: Questionable to return•
-
Commanders' Brandon Coleman: Returns to practice•
-
Commanders' Brandon Coleman: Sidelined at Monday's practice•
-
Commanders' Brandon Coleman: Exits practice early•