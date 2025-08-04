Coleman (lower body) limped off the field, exiting Saturday's practice early.

Coleman is dealing with an apparent lower-body injury, placing some doubt on his ability to play in Friday's preseason opener against the Patriots. The offensive lineman will have a few chances to return to practice before the end of the week, but if he can't go, he'll shift his focus to being ready for the team's matchup with the Bengals on Aug. 18.