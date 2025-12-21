Commanders' Brandon Coleman: Exits with shin injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Coleman (shin) exited Saturday's game against the Eagles in the fourth quarter and did not return, Tashan Reed of The Washington Post reports.
Coleman was filling in at left tackle for an absent Laremy Tunsil, and the injury he suffered seems to be significant. The offensive lineman was unable to return to the game, and his status for Week 17 will largely depend on his ability to practice throughout the week.
