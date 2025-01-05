Coleman has a knee injury and is questionable to return to Sunday's contest against the Cowboys.
Coleman's injury occurred early in the fourth period, and he was deemed questionable to return shortly thereafter. Trent Scott has entered at left tackle in Coleman's stead.
