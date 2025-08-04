Commanders' Brandon Coleman: Sidelined at Monday's practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Coleman (lower body) won't practice Monday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.
Coleman's status for Friday's preseason opener against the Patriots is up in the air. He was injured in practice Saturday.
