Robinson (quadriceps) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.
Both Robinson and Antonio Gibson (foot) have logged back-to-back capped sessions this week following a Week 14 bye. Robinson entered the Commanders' in-season respite having recorded between 15 and 26 touches for five consecutive games, including 23 touches for 111 yards from scrimmage in the team's last contest two weeks ago against the Giants, who just so happen to be his opponent this Sunday.
More News
-
Commanders' Brian Robinson: Limited with quad injury•
-
Commanders' Brian Robinson: Leads backfield in tie•
-
Commanders' Brian Robinson: Thrives in lead role•
-
Commanders' Brian Robinson: Draws 15 carries•
-
Commanders' Brian Robinson: Busiest game of young career•
-
Commanders' Brian Robinson: Tough sledding on ground in loss•