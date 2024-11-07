Robinson (hamstring) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday.

Robinson remains with a cap on his practice reps for a second week in a row due to a hamstring injury. On the first occasion this past Sunday against the Giants, he was inactive, so it remains to be seen if another absence is in the offing. In any case, Austin Ekeler, Jeremy McNichols and practice-squad member Chris Rodriguez are on hand in the event Robinson sits out again this weekend.