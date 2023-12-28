Robinson (hamstring) was limited at practice Thursday.

With back-to-back capped sessions in his back pocket this week, Robinson may be closing in on his first game action since Week 13, when he initially injured his hamstring. The Commanders may be anticipating Robinson being active Sunday against the 49ers after placing fellow running back Chris Rodriguez (ankle) on injured reserve Thursday. In the end, Friday's practice report will be the first opportunity for the team to clear Robinson for Week 17 action, but he may be a better bet to receive a designation for this weekend's contest.