Robinson (ankle) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Titans, Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports reports.
Robinson may even have a larger-than-usual role despite hurting his ankle last week, seeing as Austin Ekeler suffered a concussion later in the game and now has been ruled out for Week 13. Robinson upgraded to full practice participation Friday after being limited the previous wo days.
