Robinson rushed 18 times for 87 yards and two touchdowns while adding 42 yards on two receptions (three targets) in Sunday's 35-33 win over the Broncos.

Robinson helped rally the Commanders to a three-score comeback win with two touchdowns in the second half. The 24-year-old acted as Washington's lead back, receiving 18 of the 20 carries issued to running backs Sunday. Robinson followed up last week's receiving touchdown with a pair of 21-yard receptions, which should be considered a bonus for fantasy managers given his minimal usage as a receiver in past seasons. He'll look to continue his red-hot start to the 2023 season against the Bills next Sunday.