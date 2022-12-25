Robinson ran for 58 yards on 22 carries and failed to haul in his lone target in Saturday's 37-20 loss to the 49ers.

Robinson was met with brick walls on seemingly every one of his 22 carries (second-highest total this year) against San Francisco's stout front seven Saturday. Backup Antonio Gibson managed just 10 rushing yards on five carries, so the pecking order in Washington's backfield should remain unchanged after an overall down performance from the group. Robinson will attempt to resume his strong rookie campaign against the Browns' porous rushing defense next Sunday (134.3 rushing yards allowed per game).