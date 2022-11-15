Robinson rushed 26 times for 86 yards and one touchdown in Monday's 32-21 win over the Eagles. He wasn't targeted in the passing game.

After watching Antonio Gibson score from one yard out in the first quarter, Robinson matched that feat late in the second. Robinson was bottled up initially but kept his legs churning and had the wherewithal to reach the ball across the plane before any body part touched the ground. The rookie third-round pick out of Alabama set new career highs in carries and rushing yards, so his arrow's pointing up ahead of a juicy Week 11 matchup with the league-worst Houston run defense.