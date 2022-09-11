Robinson (knee) has a 'realistic' chance to return to the field Week 5, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Robinson will need to miss a minimum of four games due to his placement on the reserve/non-football injury list, but it appears that the rookie third-rounder may not miss much more time than that. In the meantime, Antonio Gibson and J.D. McKissic will headline Washington's backfield while Jonathan Williams handles the No. 3 role. Robinson has reportedly already shed his crutches, and the Commanders expect him to resume conditioning work in the upcoming week.
