Robinson (quadriceps) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Giants, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
Robinson was limited in all three of Washington's practices coming out of the Week 14 bye, but that won't keep him from playing in the pivotal Week 15 showdown with the Giants. The rookie running back rushed for 96 yards on 15 carries and caught both of his targets for 15 yards against the same opponent in Washington's previous game.
