Coach Ron Rivera said Monday it looks "very promising" Robinson (knee) could play Week 5 versus the Titans, Matthew Paras of The Washington Times reports.

Robinson hasn't yet been activated off the reserve/non-football injury list, but it's expected that such a move could be looming, with Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post reporting that the rookie running back is in line to participate in practice Wednesday. The Commanders may opt to ease Robinson back into action, but he could eventually eat into the workloads of both Antonio Gibson and J.D. McKissic this season.