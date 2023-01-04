Robinson (knee) was a non-participant at practice Wednesday.
Neither Robinson nor Antonio Gibson (knee/foot) logged any on-field work to begin Week 18 prep, so the Commanders backfield currently is without its top two options. Gibson sat out Week 17 due to his pair of injuries, while Robinson's health concern is a new one, so the entire situation will be one to watch to get a sense of who may be available Sunday versus the Cowboys. Currently, Jonathan Williams is the only healthy running back on Washington's active roster, and Jaret Patterson is a candidate to be elevated from the practice squad.
More News
-
Commanders' Brian Robinson: Impressive volume against Browns•
-
Commanders' Brian Robinson: Unchallenged in lead role this week•
-
Commanders' Brian Robinson: Bottled up in tough matchup•
-
Commanders' Brian Robinson: Hits century mark in total yards•
-
Commanders' Brian Robinson: Cleared to play in Week 15•
-
Commanders' Brian Robinson: Another limited practice•