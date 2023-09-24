Robinson rushed 10 times for 70 yards and wasn't targeted in the Commanders' 37-3 loss to the Bills on Sunday.

Robinson was outstanding on a per-touch basis, but game script and his lack of targets capped his overall production. The second-year back has looked appreciably more explosive early this season after playing a shortened rookie campaign due to a leg injury, and prior to Sunday, he'd drawn five targets over the first two games. Robinson and the Commanders have another unenviable matchup when they face the Eagles on the road in a Week 4 road contest.