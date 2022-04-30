The Commanders selected Robinson in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 98th overall.

Robinson (6-foot-2, 225 pounds) is big running back with an upright build, which can be a hindrance. He was one of the least productive Alabama running backs in recent memory, playing as a backup for four years before finally starting as a fifth-year player in 2021. He'll run hard and do his job well, but the talent is not compelling and he doesn't project to be more than a backup at any point. Even a player like T.J. Yeldon was a much better Crimson Tide prospect.