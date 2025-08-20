Robinson is not practicing Wednesday and his absence is excused, Commanders writer Ben Standig reports.

Robinson also sat out Monday's preseason loss to the Bengals, a mutual decision between himself and Washington. Head coach Dan Quinn said Wednesday he hopes for a resolution soon, but Robinson's absence lends further credence to the building rumors that he's been placed on the trade block. Now on the final year of his year of his rookie deal, Robinson is set out to play the 2025 season with a $3.4 million salary, though he carries under $300,000 in dead cap. As a proven between-the-tackles contributor who averaged 4.1 yards per carry over the last three seasons, Robinson figures to draw at least modest interest around the league from teams in need of a competent big-bodied ballcarrier.