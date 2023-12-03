The Commanders have ruled out Robinson for the second half of Sunday's game against the Dolphins due to a hamstring injury.

Robinson carried seven times for 53 yards and went without a target through the first two quarters of the game before departing. The extent of Robinson's injury isn't known, but the second-year running back will at least have the benefit of a well-timed Week 14 bye to recover from the health concern before the Commanders return to action Dec. 17 against the Rams. Washington will get by with Antonio Gibson and Chris Rodriguez as its running backs for the remainder of Sunday's contest.