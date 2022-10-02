The Commanders are expected to activate Robinson (knee) from the reserve/non-football injury list Week 5, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Robinson continues to make an encouraging recovery from the two gunshot wounds he suffered to his lower body as the victim of an attempted robbery late August. Washington hasn't offered an official timetable for Robinson's expected return to the field, which would be his NFL debut, but it will be a notable step in the right direction if he's indeed able to resume practicing next week. When back to full form, Robinson will join a backfield currently helmed by Antonio Gibson and J.D. McKissic.