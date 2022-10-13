Robinson is expected to serve as Washington's starting running back during Thursday's game against the Bears, Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of NFL Network report.

During his NFL debut in last week's loss to the Titans after he missed the Commanders' first four games while recovering from two gunshot wounds in his leg, Robinson came off the bench and was part of a three-man backfield committee with starter Antonio Gibson and pass-catching specialist J.D. McKissic. All three backs played between 29 and 41 percent of Washington's offensive snaps against Tennessee, but Robinson could be on tap for at least a slight uptick in playing time at the expense of Gibson if he is in fact awarded the starting nod. McKissic is still likely to remain the Commanders' top option on passing downs, however, so Robinson's upside in PPR formats in particular may be capped even if he wrests the larger share of the early-down work away from Gibson.